The NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in Cheshire has vaccinated more than half of adult care home residents in the first few weeks, figures show.

Teams of NHS staff had visited more than 50% of the care homes in the region by end of April.

Around 215,000 people in Cheshire and Merseyside became eligible for the latest dose as part of the current spring booster campaign.

Everyone else who is eligible, including people aged 75 and over and those with weakened immune systems, can book an appointment on the National Booking Service or on the NHS App.

Latest data shows Cheshire and Merseyside has delivered more than 82,000 spring doses.

NHS teams will continue to visit care homes and deliver vaccinations to those eligible at hundreds of sites across the region, until the offer ends on June 30.

The current scheme offering at least two Covid-19 vaccinations for everyone aged 5 and over, on or before 31 August 2022 will also end on June 30.

Jayne Wood, Director of Vaccine and Testing Operations, NHS Cheshire and Merseyside, said: “The Covid-19 vaccine still has a crucial role to play in protecting those at greatest risk of severe illness from the virus.

“Thanks to the hard work of NHS staff, partners and volunteers in Cheshire and Merseyside more than half of eligible older adults living in care homes in the region have got the best protection against becoming very ill with Covid-19, due to the spring booster dose.”

Dr Fiona Lemmens, Associate Medical Director, NHS Cheshire and Merseyside, added: “I would urge anyone who is eligible for the spring dose to come forward as soon as you can, to protect yourself and your loved ones.

“The final spring vaccination appointments, as well as the final evergreen appointments will be offered on 30 June, so if you’re yet to have a first, second or booster dose, book an appointment on the NHS App, the National Booking Service or find a walk in centre, which is close and convenient to you, as soon as you can before the offer ends.”

Those invited for a spring booster dose should ensure their appointment is scheduled at least three months from their last dose.

You can find out if you’re at increased risk from Covid-19 and eligible for a spring dose here.