UPDATE: *Cancellation of Nantwich Food Festival Volunteer Event*

Nantwich Food Festival organisers have had to cancel tonight’s (May 9) Volunteer Event at The Red Cow pub.

Nantwich Festival Chairwoman Christine Farrell said: “We apologise unreservedly for having to cancel this event at such short

notice, but unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, we have no choice to do so.

“Anyone interested in volunteering for the Festival should keep an eye open for the re-scheduled event.

“We look forward to welcoming new volunteers, so if you want to hear more about volunteering for the Festival, please contact Ana Martine on [email protected]”