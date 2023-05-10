6 hours ago
Reaseheath Family Festival to be staged Sunday May 14

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / Reaseheath & Worleston / What's On & Reviews May 10, 2023
Family festival spitfire on lawn (1)

The countdown is on to the Reaseheath College Family Festival which is being held this Sunday May 14.

The event promises to be a fun-filled day out for all the family with a wide range of entertainment and activities.

The festival, which runs from 10am – 5pm, will offer a variety of hands-on activities across campus, showcasing the many courses at Reaseheath College and University Centre Reaseheath.

You will be able try your hand at den building, brick laying, tree climbing, stock judging, flower arranging and lots more.

There will also be a Farmers Market, food stalls, main lawn attractions, a zoo and farm to explore, be sure to arrive early.

Tickets are only available in advance online prior to the event www.reaseheath.ac.uk/familyfestival/

The college campus is cashless but some external vendors will take cash. Visitors are advised to bring both forms of payment.

And we have teamed up with Reaseheath College to promote their competition as they are giving away TWO sets of FAMILY TICKETS!

All you need to do is go to the story on our Nantwich News Facebook group, tag the family you would like to bring with you and write what you are looking forward to most about the day.

For a BONUS entry into the draw, click “going” on the event listing itself here https://www.facebook.com/events/738019774645709

Competition closes midday on Friday.

Reaseheath Family Festival 2023 landscape

