Tarporley Primary hails “Excellent” grading in SIAMS inspection

Staff and pupils and Tarporley CofE Primary School are celebrating an “Excellent” grading in their latest SIAMS report.

It’s the highest possible grade awarded to a school which undergoes the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) inspection.

The SIAMS inspection report stated: “The school’s distinctive Christian vision ‘let your light shine’ is the heartbeat and driving force of all action and policy.

“Dynamic leadership ensures the vision is shared and promoted by all, and through all, and transforms lives.

“The vision makes a powerful and truly transformational difference to the lives of pupils and adults.”

Kerry Forrester, headteacher at Tarporley Primary, said: “We are delighted by the fabulous SIAMS report we have received, it really does sum up our school family beautifully.”

Unlike the much-publicised pressures caused by OFSTED recently and the potentially negative impact they leave in their wake

SIAMS is a different encounter to OFSTED inspection regime which has come under fire recently after the tragic death of a school headteacher following a downgrading of her school.

It is the statutory inspection that all Church schools experience and is welcomed by school leaders.

The inspection explores the question, “How effective is the school’s distinctive Christian vision, established and promoted by leadership at all levels, in enabling pupils and adults to flourish?”

You can find the full report on the school website Tarporley CE Primary SIAMS report