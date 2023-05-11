4 hours ago
Tarporley headteacher blasts SATS exam which left children “broken”
5 hours ago
Nantwich swimmer Oliver’s 999 challenge for St Luke’s Hospice
1 day ago
Political parties talk over who will run Cheshire East Council
1 day ago
Nantwich CC 1sts see winning run end in heavy defeat by Hyde
2 days ago
RSPCA appeal after four dead dogs dumped in South Cheshire lane
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich swimmer Oliver’s 999 challenge for St Luke’s Hospice

in Charity news / Human Interest / News May 11, 2023
Oliver Daly - swimmer challenge for St Luke's Hospice

A Nantwich swimmer is to embark on a marathon 999 challenge to help raise funds for St Luke’s Hospice, writes Jonathan White.

Oliver Daly, a member of Crewe’s Seahorse Swimming Club (SC), is trying to complete nine miles of swimming, 99km of walking, and 999km of cycling.

The 37-year-old (pictured), who has cerebral palsy and Asperger’s, has already started and is expected to continue into the summer months.

Oliver is taking on his swimming challenge at his weekly sessions with Seahorse SC, while his walks will take place with his support workers from Choice Support.

His cycle challenge will be during the weekends with members of Crewe Clarion Wheelers.

St Luke’s (Cheshire) Hospice is close to Oliver’s heart, as his mother Sue regularly volunteers for the charity.

Sue said: “Oliver enjoys cycling and swimming and this challenge will give him a sense of purpose and something to focus on, while at the same time, raising much needed funds for St. Luke’s Hospice.”

Oliver regularly represents Seahorse SC at the swimming galas, so he’s no stranger to a challenge.

“I’m confident he will put every effort into all three challenges,” said Gareth Roberts, Secretary, Seahorse SC.

“He’s very active and always exerts himself when competing at the galas.”

Oliver is aiming to raise £500 for St Luke’s Hospice and would be grateful for any support with his challenge.

He can be sponsored on https://www.gofundme.com/f/xmt723 or by contacting St. Luke’s on 01606 555697.

(Pic by Gareth Roberts, Crewe’s Seahorse Swimming Club)

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.