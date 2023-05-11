Wistaston Memorial Hall Bowling Club appeals for new members

Wistaston Memorial Hall Bowling Club is looking for new members to join their club, writes Jonathan White.

They are holding a Family Open Day at the club on Church Lane on Saturday (May 13) between 2pm-4pm with free admission and everyone is welcome.

There will also be refreshments and special children’s games, and visitors can come and try crown green bowling.

No experience needed. New members (including beginners) are welcome.

Wistaston Memorial Hall Bowling Club was created in 1959 and is in the heart of Wistaston village.

The club is friendly and active with around 100 members across a range of ages. They play crown green bowls.

The club competes in local leagues as well as having regular social bowling sessions where members play together for fun rather than competition.

For further information contact Anne on 07933570204 or visit their website: https://www.wistastonbowling.club/