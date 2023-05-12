Police arrest teenager in Crewe amid reports of male with knife

Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with reports of a male with a knife in the Valley Park area of Crewe yesterday (May 11).

A number of searches were carried out in the town as part of the investigation, which is why you will have seen a police presence at various locations.

Superintendent Claire Jesson said: “While we understand yesterday’s large police presence will have caused some concern in the community, I think it’s important to stress that this was an isolated incident.

“We have a suspect in custody and we have recovered the weapon.

“No one was threatened or injured at any point and our policing response shows how seriously we treat knife crime and demonstrates our dedication to protecting our communities.

“To provide some reassurance our Safer Streets Safety Bus will be out and about along with an increased presence of officers and PCSOs over the coming days.

“If you have any concerns you can speak to any of these officers and PCSOs. They will be more than happy to help.

“While Cheshire continues to have one of the lowest levels of knife-related incidents in the country, this does not mean that we do not experience it or that we should allow violence to be normalised in our communities.

“This is why we have a knife Crime Strategy which involves police, local authorities and youth representatives working alongside members of our Cheshire community to form a structured approach to tackling the complex issues associated with knife crime and the culture that surrounds it.”

Crewe Local Policing Unit and Crewe Town Council are working in partnership with the Safer Cheshire East Partnership this month to provide a programme of activities covering the many aspects of knife-related crime.

The activities include the Knife Angel – a 27ft tall sculpture formed of 100,000 knives seized by 43 constabularies, situated in Memorial Square.

The sculpture is multi-purpose, helping to educate communities about the negative impacts of knife crime while also acting as a poignant memorial to those who have lost their lives to knife crime.

Supt Jesson said: “We will continue to work together to educate young people about the dangers of carrying weapons and would urge the public to join us in making our communities safer by telling us if you witness or know of someone who carries a knife.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via the website.

(Featured pic of knife angel by Cheshire Police)