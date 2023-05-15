5 hours ago
Air ambulance called after serious crash on Nantwich road

in Human Interest / Incident / News May 15, 2023
Air Ambulance in South Cheshire - pic by Jonathan White

The victim of a road crash near Nantwich had to be airlifted to hospital earlier today.

The accident happened at the junction of Wettenhall Road and Dairy Lane at Poole, just outside Nantwich, at around 9am today (May 15).

A collision involved two vehicles and fire crews from Nantwich and Crewe were called out as well as paramedics.

Cheshire Fire Service said one casualty was found to be “mechanically trapped in a vehicle”.

Crews removed the casualty out of the vehicle and they were transported to hospital via helimed.

Another casualty was passed over to the care of paramedics at the scene.

Police were also in attendance.

(Library pic by Jonathan White)

