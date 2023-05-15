PIC SPECIAL: Family-focused fun at Reaseheath College Festival

Thousands of visitors enjoyed a day of family focused fun when Reaseheath College open its Nantwich campus for its annual Family Festival.

As well as offering hundreds of activities and displays, the action-packed festival introduced visitors to modern facilities and technical advancements which are part of study at Reaseheath.

Families enjoyed a contest between BMX stunt riders and parkour athletes, a student calf show sponsored by Bidlea Dairy and a range of entertaining acts at the college’s Equestrian Centre including a demonstration by Pen-Llyn Lusitanos, shire horse carriage driving, side saddle displays and a student drill ride.

Main stage headline acts included the Celtica Irish Dance Company, the SDA Street Dancers and local band Bored Adventure while hands-on activities included circus tricks, den building, brick laying, tree climbing, stock judging and flower arranging.

A dog show gave the family pet a chance to shine, there were talks by zoo keepers in Reaseheath’s mini zoo and demonstrations of butchery, dairy production, bakery and cake decorating.

Members of the Student Association also grabbed the chance to run fundraising activities in aid of this year’s RAG (Raising and Giving) charity, The Children’s Adventure Farm Trust.

The Clwyd Axemen gave a thrilling display, as did members of Reaseheath’s Jujitsu Club. An amazing Magical Musical Bike kept the crowds entertained, and land trains offered families a fun ride between activities.

There was also a Farmers’ Market and many local food outlets.

Many visitors took the opportunity to gain advice on careers and on courses offered by Reaseheath, which range from degrees, diplomas and T Levels to apprenticeships, adult leisure and professional training.

Tours of the college’s robotic milking parlour, dairy processing halls, vertical farm and commercial glasshouses were also popular.

Festival organiser Stephanie Owen said: “We very much enjoyed opening the doors of our wonderful college and welcoming our community and stakeholders onto campus.

“We have built on our Family Festival year upon year so that it offers real value to our local community.

“It has become a not-to-be-missed event for hundreds of families and we were delighted at the positive feedback we received, with many already planning to return next year!”

Rebecca Mulheir, from Sandbach, whose six-year-old daughter Matilda was enjoying tree climbing, said: “This has been an excellent day out.

“There have been so many activities to try and Reaseheath’s staff have been very welcoming and enthusiastic.”

Rachel Bowker, from Winsford, whose son Cole, 7, and daughter Lucy, 5, were exploring the tractors, said: “This is the third Family Festival we’ve been to and it’s one of the children’s favourite days out.

“There’s always something new and different to see – this year Cole loved the BMX displays and Lucy’s favourite was the zoo animals.”