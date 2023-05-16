Bakkavor staff help raise funds in Sandstone Trail challenge

Two teams from South Cheshire firm Bakkavor completed a 68-mile Sandstone Trail challenge to help raise funds for GroceryAid.

Two parts of their 12-strong team set off to walk the Sandstone Trail – both ways.

And in 24 hours they completed the 34-mile trail in each direction, a total of 68 miles in a single day.

Colleagues from across Bakkavor’s sites in Aston near Nantwich, Crewe and Barton followed the walk, streamed live in staff areas across the sites.

They have raised £3,600 for GroceryAid, and that sum will grow further over the coming days.

Senior managers led from the front. David Brown, Head of Operations from Bakkavor Crewe, led the first team of seven on their 12-hour trek, along with Gavin Houghton, site manager from Bakkavor Aston.

And Cheshire’s technical manager Andrew Ticehurst led the second team of five for their return leg of 34 miles in 12 hours.

GroceryAid is a charity that supports people who have worked, or are working in the grocery industry, and who find they need extra support to get by.

This includes support and guidance on health and wellbeing, personal issues, benefits, career, housing and legal issues.

David Brown, head of operations at Bakkavor Crewe, said: “GroceryAid is something all our people have access to – and many have benefited from.

“A fundraising walk seemed like an appropriate fundraising activity because it continues the wellbeing walks our staff started the pandemic and have continued ever since.

“Health and wellbeing are important issues for us at Bakkavor and we are pleased to be raising money and giving something back to GroceryAid this week.”

To support the Bakkavor team and make a donation to GroceryAid visit their Justgiving Page here