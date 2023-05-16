18 hours ago
Fill a bag for St Luke’s Hospice on Bring a Bag to Work Day

in Charity events / What's On & Reviews May 16, 2023
Bring a bag to work day (Facebook Post)

St Luke’s Hospice is launching its annual donation drive “Bring a Bag to Work Day” and South Cheshire businesses are being urged to get involved.

Volunteers from the hospice will collect donation bags from workplaces across the area on June 7 to help stock local St Luke’s charity shops.

St Luke’s corporate partnerships manager Andy Bailey said: “Bring a Bag to Work Day is our annual mission to restock our charity shops with good quality items, and every year we’re amazed at the response from local workplaces.

“This year we want to go even further and try and reach our target of collecting 2,000 bags so we need all the help we can get!”

St Luke’s is asking workplaces to fill their donation bags with unwanted but good quality clothes, shoes and accessories ready for the collection on June 7.

Jane Nield, St Luke’s retail support & sales co-ordinator, said: “Your donations are used to replenish our local shops, which ultimately helps to fund the care here at St Luke’s.

“This time of year we are particularly low on Summer stock – so shorts, dresses and tops would be ideal.”

Donation bags will be dropped off on Wednesday 24th May, two weeks before the collection day.

To find out more and sign up for ‘Bring a Bag to Work Day’ visit www.slhospice.co.uk/bringabag

