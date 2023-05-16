Nantwich man jailed for sexually assaulting woman in Winsford

A Nantwich man who sexually assaulted a woman in Winsford has been jailed.

Morgan Stubbs (pictured) was sentenced to three years in prison at Chester Crown court yesterday (May 15).

The 24-year-old, of Queens Drive, Nantwich, had previously been found guilty of assault by penetration.

The court heard how at sometime between 3.30am and 4.10am on Sunday June 19 2021 a woman and her friend invited Stubbs to a house in Winsford as he knew someone who would give them a lift to the shop to buy tobacco.

He asked before they went to the shop if he could come round and roll a cigarette with them.

The women agreed, and the victim’s friend met Stubbs outside.

Once they returned, the victim had a cigarette with Stubbs and asked if he was taking them to the shop but instead, he started to touch her inappropriately before sexually assaulting her.

She managed to get away and told her friend what had happened.

They went to look for Stubbs but he had fled.

The women then locked themselves in the house and her friend sent two messages to him to which he responded with two laughing emojis and then blocked her.

Her friend then called 999 and reported Stubbs to police.

Stubbs handed himself in to Northwich Police Station in the morning on Sunday 20 June 2021 and he was subsequently charged following a postal requisition charge.

In addition to his three-year prison sentence Stubbs was also handed a lifetime restraining order and ordered to sign the sex offenders registrar for life.

Following the sentencing Detective Constable Helen Harrison, of Northwich CID, said: “During questioning Stubbs denied any involvement and claimed he was at home during the evening.

“Even upon further questioning he denied being there but when we presented him with CCTV and mobile data he revised his account, stating he was there but continued to deny sexual assault.

“I hope that this sentence today allows the victim to move forward with her life knowing justice has been served.

“We will continue to do all we can to tackle any incident of violence against women and take all reports of such crimes extremely seriously and will investigate thoroughly to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

To report any sexual offence call Cheshire Constabulary on 101 or visit https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/v1/rape-sexual-assault-other-sexual-offences

Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

Help and information can also be found online at www.cheshire.police.uk

(image from Cheshire Police)