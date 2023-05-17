Bunbury Paralympian Wood scoops gold on comeback from cancer

Bunbury Paralympian Stuart Wood crowned his battle back from cancer with a fine victory in the World Cup.

Wood, 29, scooped the gold at the Sprint and Para-canoe World Cup in the 200m VL3 class final in Hungary at the weekend.

And it has provided the perfect tonic for Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist in his first international race since the World Championships in 2021.

Wood, based in Nottingham but who’s family still live in Bunbury, was diagnosed with Stage 3b Hodgkin lymphoma – a type of blood cancer.

A year later – after 12 weeks of chemotherapy – he received the news he was all-clear in 2022.

“After the last 18 months it’s just great to be out racing again,” he told BBC Sport.

“To come away with the win as well – it’s pretty special. My partner, friends, family and team really pushed me on.”

Wood was competing against a talented field which included Paralympic champion Curtis McGrath.

He took an early lead and held on to take the win in 48.55 seconds.

“It felt close for comfort at the end there but I held on well,” Wood added.

Wood is currently staying in Nottingham where he trains daily on Pierpoint, the National water sports centre.