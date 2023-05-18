Man, 47, died in two-car crash at Poole near Nantwich

A man has died after a crash on Wettenhall Road in Poole near Nantwich earlier this week.

The 47-year-old from Crewe was taken to hospital after the incident near to the junction of Dairy Lane.

Cheshire Police are now appealing for witnesses and video footage to the collision which happened at 8.53am on Monday (May 15).

The collision involved two cars, a white Volvo and a silver Audi TT Quattro.

The Audi driver was airlifted to the Royal Stoke Hospital for emergency treatment but has since died.

His next of kin are aware and they are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the Volvo, a 65-year-old local woman, was also injured and taken to Leighton Hospital and has since been discharged.

Inspector Steve Griffiths, of the Force’s Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit, said: “As part of our ongoing investigation, it is vital we speak to any witnesses who may have seen the lead up to the collision or the collision itself.

“We also ask anyone who lives in the area or was using Wettenhall Road that morning to check their CCTV or vehicle Dashcam for footage that may assist us.

“I urge anyone with any information – no matter how small – to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting IML-1547694 or report it via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us

Alternatively anyone with information can report to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org