REVIEW: Curtain Call’s “The Little Mermaid” at Crewe Lyceum

Disney fans will be pleased to hear that Curtain Call’s latest production at Crewe Lyceum this week is The Little Mermaid, writes Claire Faulkner.

Directed by Gail Montague, and based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the animated Disney film, we follow Ariel as she falls in love with Prince Eric from the human world above.

Desperate to meet her Prince, Ariel makes a bargain with the sea witch Ursula to trade her tail for legs, but at what price?

The music in this production sounded amazing, and accompanying performances from Libby Robinson and Jake Bloem as Ariel and Prince Eric were simply wonderful.

Nesah Gonzales was great as Sebastian as was Luke Dipple as Scuttle. But it was Natalie Kent as the sea witch Ursula who stole the show with her performance of Poor Unfortunate Souls.

Other numbers I enjoyed were Under The Sea, Positoovity and Les Poissons.

The Little Mermaid is running at The Lyceum until Saturday May 20.

For more details visit www.crewelyceum.co.uk

(pic by Jonathan White)