Solo female Atlantic rower to give talk at Crewe Lyceum

A woman who swam the length of the UK and is also the youngest solo female to row the Atlantic is coming to give a talk at Crewe Lyceum.

Jasmine Harrison set off on July 1 2022 to break a world record of becoming the first female to swim the full length of the country.

It took her 110 days when she arrived at John O’Groats and beat that record.

Jasmine will share the gruelling details, the joys and the moments of despair that were part of her incredible 900-mile Land’s End to John O’Groats swim at the Lyceum Theatre on June 22.

Alongside this incredible tale, she will recall the tale of becoming the youngest solo female to row the Atlantic in 2021.

The event, part of the Kendal Mountain Festival UK Tour, also features award winning adventure films from those creating waves in the worlds of cycling, skiing, mountaineering, swimming and regenerative farming.

Steve Scott, director of Kendal Mountain Festival and Tour presenter, said: “Kendal is all about adventure; stories of extreme human endurance, breathtaking environments and adrenaline-fuelled excitement.

“Our Tour events are mini-Festivals that distil this spirit of adventure and exploration into one unique evening.”

Tickets are available via the Tour website https://www.kendalmountaintour.com/tickets/