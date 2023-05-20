Audlem puts soul into Party on the Park

The 22nd ‘Audlem Party on the Park’ concert will take place on the playing field in Audlem on Saturday July 1, writes Jonathan White.

This year the concert will feature Roy G Hemmings and The Dictionary of Soul.

They are one of the UK’s leading authentic Soul & Motown Bands and are fronted by legendary showman Roy G Hemmings, the longest serving member of the legendary Drifters.

The Dictionary of Soul show will include songs by Otis Redding, James Brown, The O-Jays, The Supremes, Temptations, Four Tops, Drifters and other Soul/Motown greats.

The show also features support act Chic Out! playing the songbook of Nile Rogers and Chic.

A representative from ASET said: “ASET is thrilled to welcome Roy G Hemmings, a world renowned artist and the longest serving former member of the iconic Drifters.

“With a career spanning four decades Roy’s appeal has been high profile including appearances in several Royal Variety Shows and two performances at the White House.

“So with our superb support act Chic Out! playing the songbook of Nile Rogers and CHIC, we are proud to present an evening of entertainment worthy of the London Palladium stage …at Audlem prices!”

Early Bird ticket prices (available until Sunday June 25):

-Gazebo plots – SOLD OUT.

-Family Ticket (2 Adults/2 Children) £50

-Adult Ticket £18

-Child’s Ticket (5-15 years inclusive) £9

Regular ticket prices (available from Monday 26th June):

-Family Ticket (2 Adults/2 Children) £55

-Adult Ticket £20

-Child’s Ticket (5-15 years inclusive) £10

Tickets are available from Williams of Audlem (cash only). Alternatively email [email protected] or call 07708354135.

For further event information, visit: http://www.audlem-aset.org/