Reaseheath College tree planting marks Coronation

Reaseheath College horticulture students have planted a cherry blossom tree outside St Mary’s Church in Nantwich to mark the coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The Prunus incisa ‘Mikinori’ is a small Fuji tree that is covered with bee-friendly pink flowers in Spring and develops colourful foliage in the Autumn.

Selected and donated by Reaseheath as part of our community commitment, the tree has been planted in front of the Parish Hall opposite the west end of the church and replaces a mulberry tree destroyed in Storm Arwen in 2021.

A commemorative plaque will be erected nearby.

The tree was planted by Level 3 students Tom Radcliffe, Alfie Cottrell, Jess Horrocks, Matthew Marsh, Aaron Maguire and Gracie Brown, supported by Assistant Principal Iain Clarke and by The Revd Mark Hart, Rector of St Mary’s Church.

Revd Mark said: “I am hugely grateful to Reaseheath College for donating and planting this very pretty tree.

“It will be enjoyed by our congregation and community for years to come and provide a lasting reminder of the King and Queen’s Coronation.”

Gracie Brown, who plans to study environmental science at degree level, said: “I’ve enjoyed working in such a beautiful setting and it has been a privilege to do something which will benefit the community and mark the coronation at the same time.”

Last year Reaseheath countryside students and members of Reaseheath’s Conservation Society planted 100 trees on campus as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

This was a tree planting initiative created to mark Her Late Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

(Pic: Assistant Principal Iain Clarke completes tree planting outside St Mary’s Church watched by Level 3 Horticulture students and Revd Mark Hart)