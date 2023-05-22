87 residents without ID denied May 4 vote in Cheshire East

Eighty-seven residents turned up at polling stations in Cheshire East and were denied a vote because they didn’t have the correct photo ID, writes Belinda Ryan.

Altogether 188 people had turned up without ID, but 101 had later returned with it and were issued with a ballot paper.

Figures released by the council show turnout at polling stations across the borough was low at 25.9%.

Of the total number of 259,499 people eligible to vote, just 67,316 voted.

This figure is for Cheshire East polling stations and doesn’t include postal votes.

This month’s local elections were the first time voters had to produce photo ID at polling stations following the introduction of the new rules by the government.

Labour group leader Sam Corcoran said the figures didn’t reflect the true picture and referred to “the bias in the new rules”, saying people more likely to vote Labour were less likely to have photo ID.

“The number of people turned away at polling stations, whilst alarming, is only the tip of the iceberg.

“During the election campaign I met several people who said that they would not be voting because of the new rules, these people will not have turned up at the polling stations and so will not be included in the figures,” said Cllr Corcoran.

“The categories of people most affected by the new rules will be young people who haven’t yet got a passport or driving licence and people who can’t afford a car or foreign holiday who won’t need a passport or driving licence.

“It may be coincidence that these groups are far more likely to vote Labour than Conservative.

“The bias in the new rules is highlighted by the fact that an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card is valid ID, but a young person’s Oyster card is not.”

Cllr Corcoran urged residents to register for a postal vote as they won’t have to produce photo ID.

Conservative group leader Janet Clowes said: “It is unfortunate that anybody, for whatever reason, is denied the right to vote however, in the context of those that were eligible to vote at polling stations, the fact that 87 only were unable to vote is perhaps a mark of a degree of success in what was an enormous exercise.”

She added: “The real test of this exercise going forward however is to encourage as many of those eligible to vote, that is the 259,499 residents of Cheshire East, to encourage them to vote and be able to bring the correct form of photo ID with them, then we will have a better idea of the success of the scheme.”

Independent group leader Craig Browne questioned whether, in future, it would be possible to look at some form of technology so people could vote from home.

Cllr Browne said: “I understand that turnout this time round was down by 7%, as compared with 2019.

“Clearly this is disappointing, as democracy relies on participation by the many, not by the few.

“Whilst I personally have always felt inclined to go and vote in person, I think the government needs to look at introducing technology that makes it possible for people to vote from the comfort of their own homes.

“As a legacy of the pandemic, we now have hybrid working and I see no reason why, in 21st century Britain, we should not also have hybrid voting.”