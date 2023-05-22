George & Dragon beat The Lions to win Knock Out Cup

George & Dragon had another successful week with a thumping win at Audlem in the league and then scooping the Knock Out Cup against The Lions.
Yesterday’s final at the Cumberland Arena saw George & Dragon have the better of the early stages, but did not score.
And The Lions raced into a 2-0 lead with fine strikes by Jordan Amson and Deon Chesters.
The Lions were quite composed at this stage but were rocked by a devastating seven minutes before half time from George & Dragon who scored four times.
Their strikes came from Sean Tierney (2), Olly McDonough and Andy Houston.
An early goal in the second half effectively won the game for George & Dragon, who went on to add two more goals to win 7-2 Olly McDonough added two more to complete his hat trick, and Louis Johnson also netted.
Earlier in the week, George & Dragon kept up chase of Premier Division leaders Betley by hammering Audlem 16-1.
Joe Duckworth scored a remarkable 13 goals – equalling his teammate Robbie Hatton who also scored 13 a few weeks ago.
Sean Tierney, Olly McDonough and Luke Duckworth were the other Dragon marksmen, with Mo Haroon getting the goal for the visitors.
Audlem, with nothing to play for, deserve credit for fulfilling the two fixtures with a full team, knowing that there was a strong possibility of them suffering heavy defeats.
George & Dragon are just three points behind Betley with two games in hand to play this coming week.
The Division One League programme was completed this weekend with champions Faddiley getting some revenge for their defeat in the Division One Cup Final last Sunday by beating Nantwich Pirates 6-3.
Alex Beedles netted a hat-trick for The Pirates, but Jamie Baker went one better for Faddiley, scoring four times.
Oscar Beale and Luke Walley were the other Faddiley marksman.
The fixture was the final appearance for Richard Harris of Faddiley, who has been a fine servant to the club.
