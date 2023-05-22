Nantwich CC 1sts fall to third successive league defeat

Nantwich CC 1sts fell to a third successive defeat in the Cheshire County Cricket League as their batting struggles continued at Oxton.

Put into bat, Ray Doyle’s side toiled to 173 all out from 54.3 overs, despite a typically stylish 63 from Luke Robinson (pictured).

Jake Pearson (27), Chris Simpson (20) and Phil Stockton (19no) had some joy against the Oxton attack but the target was some way short of what Nantwich would have liked.

And it was Henry Dobson, a former Nantwich opener, who steered Oxton home with an unbeaten 86.

There were moments of hope for the visitors as a three-wicket burst from Jason Foulkes reduced Oxton to 165-8 but Dobson and Mahdi Quadri saw the home side safely to victory.

And it was another blank Saturday for the Dabbers as the 2nd and 3rd teams also suffered defeat.

At Whitehouse Lane, a fantastic 111 from Grant Hughes helped Oxton to 240-9 after being asked to bat by second team skipper Ben Mogg.

Nantwich never seriously threatened the target, although the middle order put up a spirited fight, as Philip Marsh hit 77 and Simon Dimelow 48, but the home team came up 35 runs short.

At Endon, the 3rds gave themselves a great chance of victory when Jack Jarvis and David Ferris took three wickets apiece as the home side were dismissed for only 138.

But despite a half century from Ferris (56) and 26 from Sam Williams, Nantwich were bowled out for 128.

Nantwich Vipers fared better on Sunday, posting a convincing win at Leigh Cricket Club in the Women’s Club Plate T20.

Katie Hazeldine took three wickets and Kelsey Barker grabbed a couple but the home team’s total of 122-7 still looked competitive.

But a 37 from opener Madi Hudson and an unbeaten 32 from Charlotte Neal helped the Vipers reach their target with six wickets and four and a half overs to spare.

With the weather set fair, it should be a cracking couple of days’ cricket at Whitehouse Lane this weekend.

The second team are at home to Bowdon on Saturday (midday) and the first team are in ECB National Club Championship action against Oxton on Sunday.

The 40-over knockout game will start at 1pm and all support will be more than welcome.

The first team’s league game on Saturday is away at Brooklands CC and the Saturday thirds entertain Onneley CC at Weston Cricket Ground.

The Vipers travel to Upton on Sunday.

(Image courtesy of Graham Pearson)