New “Leg Club” launched for South Cheshire sufferers

A new “Leg Club” to support people with lower limb problems has been launched by Central Cheshire Integrated Care Partnership (CCICP).

The club is run in the community to promote self-care and help with additional issues such as reducing feelings of social isolation.

The club did run previously, before being paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has now relaunched in a new location for 2023, at Pickmere Extra Care, a retirement community located at Rose Terrace, Crewe.

Conditions experienced by patients who attend the club might include leg ulcers or lymphoedema.

Attendees will receive support from medical professionals and gain friendships with people experiencing similar conditions and build confidence.

Danielle Roberts, Project Lead, said: “The Leg Club is designed to treat lower limb conditions, but also to help with the social needs of patients who otherwise would usually get their treatment in their own home.

“This brings together people who might usually feel isolated from the community due to the nature of their conditions.

“The non-clinical, community setting of the group also encourages confidence in self-care techniques outside of a clinical environment.

“As a result, the group is an excellent tool for providing patients with lower limb conditions with a community link and encouraging them to feel confident in managing their own conditions without regular clinic attendance or home visits from healthcare workers.”

The group launched at the end of April and has already seen positive results in wound healing for patients.

The Leg Club meets on Tuesdays and Fridays, with morning and afternoon sessions running on both days.

Anyone who would like to attend the Leg Club, contact the Crewe Care Community on 01270 478420.

(Pic: From left to right: Trevor Gomersall, Lead Volunteer, Laura Reynolds, Community Operational Manager, Danielle Roberts, Project Lead, Sarah Ayliffe, Clinical Project Lead, Lucy Gibson, Volunteer, Sarah Scott, Nursing Lead, Phillipa Gomersall, Healthwatch, Rachael Nicholls, Public Health England, Cllr Nan Walton, Mayor of Crewe)