Crewe man jailed for 10 years for violent pub attack

A 34-year-old man has been jailed for a violent attack on a pensioner and another man at a pub in Crewe.

Callum Brereton, from Eleanor Close, Crewe, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting/being found guilty of a section 18 assault and ABH assault.

Police were called to the White Lion pub in Ford Lane following reports of a man assaulting other customers on Wednesday December 1 last year.

Brereton had become abusive towards a female customer after being refused a drink at the bar.

He also assaulted two men, aged 71 and 51, after they attempted to question him on his behaviour, leaving them with serious injuries which had to be treated in hospital.

Following the incident, Brereton fled the scene, but he was quickly identified as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was subsequently located and arrested on 17 December 2022, before being charged in relation to the offence.

PC Joshua Daley said: “The violence meted out by Brereton left his victims needing numerous hospital appointments and rehabilitation.

“I hope seeing Brereton convicted and jailed for his violence will help the victims in some way following their ordeal, and I hope it highlights that we will do everything we can to put violent offenders behind bars.”