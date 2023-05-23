6 hours ago
Crewe man jailed for 10 years for violent pub attack
10 hours ago
The RSPCA Chelsea Flower Show garden heading to Nantwich
23 hours ago
Planet Doughnut to close its Nantwich store
1 day ago
87 residents without ID denied May 4 vote in Cheshire East
1 day ago
Nantwich CC 1sts fall to third successive league defeat
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

LETTER: The pothole shame of Cheshire East

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion May 23, 2023
potholes - potch repairing - cornwall letter

Dear Editor,
I’ve just returned from Cornwall and did some miles around the county and this time I noticed three potholes.

Looking out of our window into a small close of 16 properties and only seeing half the road I count 22 pot holes, admittedly not at the depth meeting CEC’s deep and damaging defect standards, but will soon do so.

Can we expect an improvement from those new Councillors now in control of CEC?

The quality of pot hole repairs here and in Cornwall do not compare, here they are poor, see Rope Bank Avenue from Bankfield Avenue to the school for our standard. In Cornwall they are quality.

Again we see a number of roads closed, Flag Lane, Wistaston Green Road from Joey the Swan to Rising Sun and so on.

What is the betting the closures overrun. Watch out for the excuses.

Yours,

Chris Moorhouse

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.