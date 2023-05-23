LETTER: The pothole shame of Cheshire East

Dear Editor,

I’ve just returned from Cornwall and did some miles around the county and this time I noticed three potholes.

Looking out of our window into a small close of 16 properties and only seeing half the road I count 22 pot holes, admittedly not at the depth meeting CEC’s deep and damaging defect standards, but will soon do so.

Can we expect an improvement from those new Councillors now in control of CEC?

The quality of pot hole repairs here and in Cornwall do not compare, here they are poor, see Rope Bank Avenue from Bankfield Avenue to the school for our standard. In Cornwall they are quality.

Again we see a number of roads closed, Flag Lane, Wistaston Green Road from Joey the Swan to Rising Sun and so on.

What is the betting the closures overrun. Watch out for the excuses.

Yours,

Chris Moorhouse