Boughey Distribution driver wins national award

Boughey Distribution driver Gareth Bell has won the Extra Mile Award at the Microlise Driver of the Year Awards 2023.

Gareth, who has been with the company for 16 years, was honoured at the UK’s premier HGV driver awards programme.

He was presented with his award at a black-tie VIP dinner at Coventry Building Society Arena.

And as a reward for being shortlisted, he was invited to attend a Porsche track day driving experience.

Competition organisers Microlise supply fleet management in-cab technology to support the monitoring and efficiency of vehicles for transport companies.

This year’s awards were judged by a panel of industry experts.

Gareth was also a finalist at the Microlise Awards last year for his actions supporting a driver who was driving erratically and dangerously on the motorway due to serious health conditions.

As well as his day-to-day duties, Gareth is also an ambassador online, as he photographs and documents his time out with the Boughey trucks.

He also takes an important role in educating children, and recently took his truck to his daughter’s school to show them the blind spots on a HGV.

Gareth said: “Getting nominated for anything is always a pleasure, but winning was fantastic.

“I enjoy my job and do it to the best of my ability.

“I wouldn’t say I do anything extra special; I just get on with it.

“If anything, winning this award is a great thing for the company as it’s the team that makes everything work, not any one individual.”

Boughey’s Transport Operations Director Neil Trotter said: “We are all extremely proud to have Gareth representing us at the Microlise Awards.

“Gareth has been shortlisted before and it’s fantastic that he has come away with an award that recognises what he does for the company.

“His commitment to the industry and to Boughey for the past 16 years is well worth celebrating.”