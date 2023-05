Nantwich Concert Band are to stage a 40th anniversary concert on Sunday June 25.

The event will be at Nantwich Civic Hall from 7pm, and will also feature Nantwich Young Voices.

Members of Stapeley Broad Lane School Choir will also be performing on the night.

Tickets are £8, under 12s can attend free of charge.

Tickets are available on the door, by cash or card.

For details visit www.nantwichband.co.uk