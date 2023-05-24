43 mins ago
New End of Life Care “Education Hub” opens at Leighton Hospital

May 24, 2023
EOLP education hub opening

A new End of Life Care Education Hub has opened in South Cheshire offering training and support for anyone involved in end of life care.

Award winning charity EOLP has moved to new premises by Leighton Hospital after demand for education services outgrew their old facilities.

The charity educates more than 3,000 healthcare staff every year, ensuring they have the confidence and skills to care for anyone who is in the last years of their life.

The new hub has two state of the art training rooms, The Edith Reeves Suite and the Salli Jeynes Suite, named in honour of women who pioneered compassionate and personalised palliative and end of life care in Cheshire.

The family of the late Edith Reeves attended the event, along with Salli Jeynes who founded EOLP in 2014.

Cheshire East Deputy Mayor Cllr Rod Fletcher said: “EOLP have been in our midst for nine years now, offering highly professional education for people caring for others in Cheshire.

“It is one of those charities that has probably touched your life without you knowing about it.

“If you’ve lost a family member in Cheshire, the people who cared for them were probably trained by this incredible charity”.

CEO Alison Clifford is excited about the new opportunities of the new Education Hub.

She said: “Demand for our education and innovative solutions to end of life care, rocketed during the pandemic, and we’ve realised there is a real need for bespoke education in this area.

“Our new space has a simulation suite as well as comfortable, confidential and flexible teaching and learning spaces.

“We are very excited for the growth the new education hub will bring. Watch this space!”

Find out more about the work of EOLP in Cheshire at www.eolp.org.uk

End of Life Care education hub
EOLP team
