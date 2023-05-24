Nominations open for Nantwich Food Awards 2023

Nominations for the eight Nantwich Food Awards categories can now be made by customers or businesses.

People can nominate their favourite business until June 14.

Then voting will take place until September 3, the final day of the Nantwich Food Festival.

Festival Chairwoman and Awards organiser Christine Farrall said: “Nantwich and the surrounding area are wonderful places for food and drink, and the Awards recognise the quality of businesses and their importance to the local economy.

“Nominations for the Food Awards can include businesses in a 10 mile radius of Nantwich.

“This year we have increased the number of categories to include those listed below. Now it’s over to the public to nominate their favourites.”

The Nantwich Food Award categories for 2023 are:

– Restaurant of the Year (including hotel restaurants)

– Best Take Away (no inside dining)

– Best Newcomer (in the last 24 months)

– Best Pub with Food

– Bar Stars

– Best Customer Engagement

– Best Food Producer/Retailer

– Best Cafe/Coffee Shop

Christine added: “Businesses in these categories can nominate themselves, but will only be able to accept nominations in a maximum of two categories.

“Individuals can nominate their favourites in as many or as few categories as they wish, but we all have a limited time to make our nominations.”

Headline sponsor for Nantwich Food Awards, KBA The Financial Planning Company, will sponsor this for the first time.

Sarah Hogan, company director and chartered financial planner, said: “KBA is proud to support this amazing event which recognises excellence in the local hospitality sector, events like this are even more important after all the challenges the hospitality sector has had over the last few years.

“On a personal level, my partner is in the hospitality sector and my sister is just starting out as a private chef so sponsoring an event like this means even more.

“My team and I plan to nominate our own favorites and we are all thoroughly looking forward to the fabulous gala evening in October, when the awards are presented, to meeting and congratulating the winners as well as no doubt spending some time visiting these restaurants with the team in the future.”

“At KBA The Financial Planning Company our ethos is we want to “Help People Have Better Lives”.”

Voting will open on June 15 for those businesses who have been nominated, and votes can only then be cast for those on the nominations shortlist.

Anyone who votes for the winner in any of the categories will be entered into a draw to win £40 to spend in the winning establishment.

Voting will run from June 15 to September 3 – the final day of the Nantwich Food Festival.

To nominate your favourites, and for further information about this year’s Nantwich Food Festival and the Nantwich Food Awards, visit the Nantwich Food Festival website” www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk

Meanwhile, a new event at Nantwich Food Festival will be “Cookalong”, allowing locals to join masterclasses with trained chefs and prepare recipes and cocktails.

The White Lion Pub Weston, owned by The Boulton Group, is sponsoring the new event.

There will be just 12 places at each Cookalong session and a nominal entry fee to cover ingredients.

Interested locals should check the Festival website, social media and local media to be in with a chance of being chosen to participate.