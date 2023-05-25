Leighton Hospital to be fully redeveloped, Government confirms

Leighton Hospital is to be fully redeveloped at a cost of hundreds of millions of pounds, the Government has announced.

The South Cheshire hospital, built more than 50 years ago, is one of a number which will be part of the £20 Billion hospital building programme.

MPs across Cheshire today welcomed the decision which will see a new hospital built.

The current facility was described in one press report as a “ticking time bomb” due to the use of a certain type of concrete when constructed.

Built in the 1970s, Leighton has these concrete planks in more than 60% of the site footprint. The planks are said to have a lifespan of 30 years.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay MP announced funding for a new Leighton hospital, on the same site, in a statement before the Commons on Thursday (May 25).

Ian Moston, CEO of Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation, has been pushing for Leighton to be accelerated through as a priority for a new build because of the health and safety risks.

Crewe & Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan said: “This is fantastic news for my constituents and the whole area.

“This result is a huge tribute to their tireless efforts to make the case to government for the funding.

“I want to thank the thousands of people that signed the petition backing the campaign which local cross party MPs and others supported.

“Leighton Hospital does fantastic work, helping us when we are most in need. But the simple matter is that the building has long past its sell-by-date.

“It was built in the 1970s and was never meant to still be in operation today.

“The original site has been expanded upon and has benefited from much investment in recent years – but these can only go so far. It was obvious that a complete redevelopment was needed.

“Thank you again to everyone who has helped and supported this campaign.

“Thousands of you signed the petition calling for a rebuild and shared your stories with me about your experiences with Leighton Hospital.”

Weaver Vale Labour MP Mike Amesbury welcomed funding for the new hospital but said the trust “should not have had to jump through hoops” given the seriousness of the situation.

He added: “I’m pleased my call for investment, along with that of other MPs, has been listened to and the pressure has succeeded.

“Government has done what they had to do. But it seems quite a ludicrous situation the hospital trust has had to go cap in hand over a critical building safety issue.

“There is propping inside holding up the structure. To say it is less than ideal is a huge understatement!”