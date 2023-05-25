Nantwich Town hosts charity game for coach’s Christie fundraiser

Nantwich Town hosted a special charity match to raise funds for The Christie cancer hospital.
It was organised by Ryan Jones, a first team coach for the Dabbers Ladies team, whose dad Allan has been undergoing cancer treatment at The Christie.
The match saw a ‘Ryan’s XI’ play against Nantwich Pirates, fresh off their league cup victory the previous weekend.
The XI featured some familiar first team players including Sean Cooke and Caspar Hughes.
The Pirates won 5-4 on penalties after the match finished 3-3 at full-time.
Entry to the Swansway Stadium was free but donations on the day were much welcomed.
The match raised a total of £1,030 including £270 donated by The Talbot in Nantwich.
Speaking after the game, Ryan said: “What a club, what a set of lads, what a day.
“A massive thank you to everyone who came down to watch and support.”
The climax of the fundraiser will take place on Saturday June 3 when Ryan and his brother-in-law will walk 59 miles from Ludlow Castle to the Swansway Stadium.
Donations can be made directly to Ryan’s JustGiving page via, https://www.justgiving.com/page/ryan-jones-1680879541025
(Images by Jonathan White)
