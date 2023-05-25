2 hours ago
Nantwich Town hosts charity game for coach’s Christie fundraiser

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport May 25, 2023
Ryan Jones (right) with his Dad, Allan (1)

Nantwich Town hosted a special charity match to raise funds for The Christie cancer hospital.

It was organised by Ryan Jones, a first team coach for the Dabbers Ladies team, whose dad Allan has been undergoing cancer treatment at The Christie.

The match saw a ‘Ryan’s XI’ play against Nantwich Pirates, fresh off their league cup victory the previous weekend.

The XI featured some familiar first team players including Sean Cooke and Caspar Hughes.

The Pirates won 5-4 on penalties after the match finished 3-3 at full-time.

Pre-match - Ryan's XI and Nantwich Pirates (1)
Pre-match – Ryan’s XI and Nantwich Pirates

Entry to the Swansway Stadium was free but donations on the day were much welcomed.

The match raised a total of £1,030 including £270 donated by The Talbot in Nantwich.

Speaking after the game, Ryan said: “What a club, what a set of lads, what a day.

“A massive thank you to everyone who came down to watch and support.”

The climax of the fundraiser will take place on Saturday June 3 when Ryan and his brother-in-law will walk 59 miles from Ludlow Castle to the Swansway Stadium.

Donations can be made directly to Ryan’s JustGiving page via, https://www.justgiving.com/page/ryan-jones-1680879541025

(Images by Jonathan White)

Ryan Jones celebrates scoring in the penalty shootout (1)
Ryan celebrates scoring in the penalty shootout

Players rise for the ball (1)

Ryan's XI player shoots at goal (1)

