Nantwich Town “Player of the Season” Bourne signs new contract

Nantwich Town’s 2023 Players’, Manager’s and Supporters’ Player of the Season Troy Bourne has signed a new contract, writes Liam Price.
Bourne will be staying with the Dabbers for at least the new 2023-24 season, despite the team suffering relegation from the Northern Premier League.
The Academy graduate made his first team debut in 2015 and has gone on to make 234 appearances so far, a number he’ll be adding to in 2023/24.
“This is fantastic news,” said chairman Jon Gold.
“He has understandably had numerous offers from higher level clubs, and we recognise and appreciate his desire to progress and develop his career as high as he can.
“He certainly has the aptitude and ability to achieve this and will do.
“So the fact he has chosen to remain loyal to the Dabbers and to help provide the experience and foundation for the team that Paul is assembling, is a massive boost for everyone and a real statement of intent for our ambitions for next season.”
Bourne said he was “buzzing” at signing the new contract.
He added: “Nantwich is a club that has become my second home over the years.
“It’s an honour to continue representing this team and I am eager to show my passion and dedication to this club for the upcoming season.”
Dabbers manager Paul Carden said: “It’s massive for the club.
“There’s other lads I’ve spoke to about staying on and every one of them asked ‘Is Troy staying?’.
“He had offers but I think with the way he is and how long he’s been at the club, I think he feels he wants to get us back at least where we were.
“The type of lad he is he’s shown that loyalty again, it’s been a recurring theme from him because I know over the years there’s been interest in him so for him to commit again shows not only his loyalty but his desire to put us back where we want to be.”
