Peacock Railway open day raises vital funds for another club

A special open day of miniature-gauge train rides at the Peacock Railway in Nantwich has raised vital funds for a similar club in need of help, writes Jonathan White.

The rides were organised by the members of the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society at the rear of The Peacock Inn in Willaston.

Miniature-gauge steam and battery electric (diesel body) train rides were available on the 5-inch railway track which is almost a quarter of a mile in length.

Visitors each paid £1 for two laps of the track with extra donations welcome.

The event raised £560 which will go to support a fellow railway, Rugeley Power Station Society of Model Engineers, who are having to fight for their future due to developers wanting to develop their land.

A scale-model of a ‘Crewe Tractor’, hand-built by Gerald Newbrook, was also on display.

The Crewe Tractor was made in Crewe Locomotive works in 1916 and 1917 for use on the temporary narrow-gauge railways in France during the Great War.

Drinks and snacks were available to purchase from inside the Clubhouse with plentiful outdoor seating and views across the railway track.

A South Cheshire Model Engineering Society spokesperson said: “With your support, we managed to raise a whopping £560 for Rugeley Power Station Society of Model Engineers!

“So thank you to everyone and look forward to our next open day on Sunday 4th June.

“More information to come soon along with an update on our Summer Vintage Rally too.”

A representative from Rugeley Power Station Society of Model Engineers said: “Thank you so much to the members of South Cheshire MES, and to all of the passengers and visitors who very kindly donated to the fundraising event, it is very much appreciated.”

For information on South Cheshire Model Engineering Society visit https://www.facebook.com/southcheshiremodelengineeringsociety