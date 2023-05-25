2 hours ago
Cheshire East Council appoints new committee chairs and vice-chairs
5 hours ago
Nantwich Town FC 3G fundraiser reaches £400,000 in just 10 days
20 hours ago
County line drug dealers jailed for supplying drugs in Crewe
22 hours ago
Schools across Cheshire East to receive Govt repairs funding
22 hours ago
Thieves try to steal artificial pitch from Shavington soccer centre
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Peacock Railway open day raises vital funds for another club

in Charity events / Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews May 25, 2023
Visitors enjoy Peacock miniature-gauge train ride (1)

A special open day of miniature-gauge train rides at the Peacock Railway in Nantwich has raised vital funds for a similar club in need of help, writes Jonathan White.

The rides were organised by the members of the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society at the rear of The Peacock Inn in Willaston.

Miniature-gauge steam and battery electric (diesel body) train rides were available on the 5-inch railway track which is almost a quarter of a mile in length.

Visitors each paid £1 for two laps of the track with extra donations welcome.

The event raised £560 which will go to support a fellow railway, Rugeley Power Station Society of Model Engineers, who are having to fight for their future due to developers wanting to develop their land.

A scale-model of a ‘Crewe Tractor’, hand-built by Gerald Newbrook, was also on display.

The Crewe Tractor was made in Crewe Locomotive works in 1916 and 1917 for use on the temporary narrow-gauge railways in France during the Great War.

Drinks and snacks were available to purchase from inside the Clubhouse with plentiful outdoor seating and views across the railway track.

A South Cheshire Model Engineering Society spokesperson said: “With your support, we managed to raise a whopping £560 for Rugeley Power Station Society of Model Engineers!

“So thank you to everyone and look forward to our next open day on Sunday 4th June.

“More information to come soon along with an update on our Summer Vintage Rally too.”

A representative from Rugeley Power Station Society of Model Engineers said: “Thank you so much to the members of South Cheshire MES, and to all of the passengers and visitors who very kindly donated to the fundraising event, it is very much appreciated.”

For information on South Cheshire Model Engineering Society visit https://www.facebook.com/southcheshiremodelengineeringsociety

Visitors enjoy Peacock miniature-gauge train ride (1)
Aerial image of visitors at Peacock miniature-gauge railway
Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.