Jazz duo Ian Millar and Dominic Spencer to play live in Shavington

in Arts & Entertainment / Shavington / What's On & Reviews May 27, 2023
Ian and Dom at Lyth Arts Centre - jazz

Renowned jazz duo Ian Millar and Dominic Spencer are heading to Shavington for a live gig as part of a UK tour.

The saxophone and piano duo, from Scotland, will be performing at Shavington Village Hall on Main Road on Saturday June 17.

Ian and Dominic are unique in the UK Jazz community taking their blend of melodic jazz standards and original compositions to rural communities all over the UK.

They use programmable lighting and table lights to create an intimate atmosphere for the music.

They tell stories of their travels in their Tour Bus – an old converted Yorkshire Ambulance – in an evening of creative music and enthusiastic joy.

“We are delighted to be performing all over the UK in a variety of venues with many sell out concerts and record sales in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival,” said Ian

Dominic added: “We are now also making many return visits to venues up and down the country.

“Throughout lock down we called ourselves the Socially Distanced Duo now we’re getting out and meeting our audience again!”

The show in Shavington starts at 8pm and tickets are £12 (doors 7.30pm)

Ticket sales online or phone 01270 421 125.

