15 hours ago
Labour councillor to stand for Crewe & Nantwich MP candidacy
16 hours ago
Arsonist starts wheelie bin fires in Nantwich town centre
16 hours ago
Car and tractor crash closes busy road near Nantwich
4 days ago
CEC bosses cancel first meeting of new council – due to lack of training!
4 days ago
Labour’s Sam Corcoran re-elected as Cheshire East Council leader
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Car and tractor crash closes busy road near Nantwich

in Human Interest / Incident / News May 29, 2023
Baddington - police accident stock image - by Lee Haywood - creative commons licence_censored

A driver was left trapped and injured after a crash between a car and a tractor on a busy road near Nantwich.

The incident happened on the A530 Whitchurch Road at Baddington at 2.30pm yesterday (May 28).

The road was closed in both directions as police and fire crews battled to free the driver from the wreckage.

Fire crews from Nantwich and Crewe were called to the scene, and found the car had overturned after the collision.

Firefighters managed to cut the casualty and passed them into the care of paramedics.

The road was closed in both directions by police.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.