A driver was left trapped and injured after a crash between a car and a tractor on a busy road near Nantwich.

The incident happened on the A530 Whitchurch Road at Baddington at 2.30pm yesterday (May 28).

The road was closed in both directions as police and fire crews battled to free the driver from the wreckage.

Fire crews from Nantwich and Crewe were called to the scene, and found the car had overturned after the collision.

Firefighters managed to cut the casualty and passed them into the care of paramedics.

The road was closed in both directions by police.