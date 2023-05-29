15 hours ago
Cup winners George & Dragon set to clinch Premier Division

in Football / Sport May 29, 2023
Lions v George & dragon - Sunday league football - weather

George & Dragon have taken over at the top of the Crewe Regional Sunday Premier Division with just one game left.

They are level on points with Betley who have completed all their matches.

And with a superior goal difference, the title is almost certainly going to George and Dragon, who also won the Knock Out Cup.

In their latest league game, George & Dragon beat Winsford Over 4-1.

For a time, the youthful visiting outfit looked as though they might create an upset, and they took the lead with a Tom Stanton goal.

The table toppers missed a penalty kick before coming back to lead 2-1 at half time and added two more second half goals to win 4-1.

Their marksmen were Luke Duckworth, Jay Ellis, Ollie McDonough and an own goal.

In the final of the League Knock Out Cup at the Cumberland Arena, George & Dragon beat The Lions 7-2.

The Lions raced into a 2-0 lead with fine strikes by Jordan Amson and Deon Chesters.

But they were rocked by a devastating seven minutes before half time from George & Dragon who scored four times, with strikes from Sean Tierney (2), Olly McDonough and Andy Houston.

An early goal in the second half effectively won the game for George & Dragon, who went on to add two more goals to win 7-2 Olly McDonough added two more to complete his hat-trick, and Louis Johnson also netted.

