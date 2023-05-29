Nantwich CC 1st team hit form with three wins in four days

Nantwich Cricket Club’s first team returned to form in no uncertain terms as they racked up a hat-trick of wins in three different competitions in four days.

After a run of three successive defeats, the welcome winning spree began when they crushed Congleton CC by 174 runs in their opening game of the Cheshire County Cricket League T20 competition.

After winning the toss and deciding to make first use of the Congleton track, the Dabbers’ batting problems continued as they were reduced to 24-3 by the home side.

But that only prompted star batsman Luke Robinson to take matters into his own hands, smashing nine sixes and eight fours in a 46-ball 107.

Oliver Griffiths joined in the fun with a six-ball 27 as Nantwich set an imposing target of 217.

It was always going to be an incredibly tough challenge for the hosts and four wickets for Mitchell Spencer, three for Philip Stockton and a couple for Griffiths saw Congleton bowled out for 43.

Nantwich then got their Cheshire County League campaign back on track with an equally emphatic win at Brooklands CC on Saturday.

This time, having won the toss, skipper Ray Doyle elected to field first and four wickets apiece from Jason Foulkes and Mitchell Spencer helped bowl out the home side for 115.

Nantwich lost openers Ben Wright and Jake Pearson cheaply but Marcus Stables hit a stylish 39 before the in-form Robinson raced to an unbeaten 40 from only 21 balls to seal a seven-wicket victory.

And the momentum was carried into Sunday and a win over Oxton in the ECB National Club Championship, the competition that has taken the Dabbers to Lord’s twice in the last four years.

Oxton, who had beaten Nantwich in the league a week earlier, won the toss and batted first and captain Luke Filer did his best to justify his decision by hitting a brilliant 108 from 108 balls.

But the home team stuck to their task and four wickets from Doyle were key to bowling out the visitors for 210, two balls shy of their 40-over allocation.

Nantwich had the odd sticky moment in their run-chase but contributions from Chris Simpson (40), Stables (42), Spencer Byatt (67no) and Doyle (25no) saw them home with five wickets and 11 balls to spare.

The victory sets up a mouthwatering tie at Porthill Park CC on June 18, with the winners going into the last 16 of the competition.

While the firsts got back on track, the 2nds team’s struggles continued as they were soundly beaten by Bowdon CC at Whitehouse Lane on Saturday.

Harry Newton and Luke Cosford took a couple of wickets apiece but Bowdon were able to declare on 275-7 and Nantwich never looked like chasing down the imposing target.

Owen Silvester made 38, Philip Marsh 29 and Ben Mogg an unbeaten 22 but the hosts came up 124 runs short.

There was better news from the 3rds who defeated Onneley CC.

The Sunday thirds had different fortunes, soundly beaten by Didsbury.

Only Karl Prince (10) and Noah Birchall (28) got into double figures as Nantwich were bowled out for 93 and Didsbury knocked off the runs for the loss of five wickets.

There was another good win for Nantwich Vipers, who lost only four wickets in overhauling Upton CC’s 107 all out.

This Thursday, Nantwich CC firsts are in T20 action against Bollington CC at Whitehouse Lane (6.15pm start) before entertaining Alderley Edge in Premier League action on Saturday (midday start).

The seconds travel to Toft CC and the Saturday thirds to Audlem CC while the Sunday thirds host Stockport Georgians CC and the Vipers play Walmley CC at Weston.

All spectators are more than welcome.