Nantwich dog trainer scoops national award third year running

Nantwich dog trainer Rachel Rodgers has scooped a national honour for the third consecutive year.

Rachel, who runs dog behaviour service Nose to Trail, won the Dog Trainer of the Year award at the Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards.

Founder of the company, the 33-year-old picked up her latest gong at Blackwell Grange Hotel in Darlington.

Rachel set up the company in March 2020 and it has gone from strength to strength over the last few years.

She recently expanded taking on three Rehabilitation Dog Trainers in Mell Powers, Vickie Barker and Han Billington to support dogs in the local area.

They work alongside Rachel running the Reducing Reactivity classes.

These sessions are run at another local dog related business, Unleashed at Wrenbury Hall Woods.

They allow owners of reactive dogs (dogs who bark, pull and lunge on the lead) a safe place to practise their training without the risk of a pesky off lead dog running over and undoing all their hard work.

Nose to Trail will also be offering an incredible and unique new service, service training for veterinary care procedures (ear drops, eye drops, muzzle training etc) by a Registered Veterinary Nurse in the client’s homes.

Rachel said: “Being able to expand and take on more staff allows Nose to Trail to support even more dogs in the local area and keep up with the ever growing demand for behavioural support.

“During the pandemic the number of dogs being owned in the UK increased dramatically and sadly many of these dogs did not get the early training and life experiences they needed.

“This has resulted in clinical animal behaviourists like myself having an increased case load.

“Having a team of experienced trainers to implement my behaviour modification plans on the ground, face to face with clients will help us, to help more local dogs.”

You can see an interview of Rachel following her award: