New music festival to boost funds for South Cheshire charities

Plans have been unveiled for a major new festival near Nantwich featuring music and family activities against one of Cheshire’s most scenic backdrops.

Hitchfest, taking place this summer in the grounds of The Bickerton Poacher, will have a line-up of popular bands and top class tribute acts as well as many attractions for young families.

The event takes place on Saturday July 8 and the landmark pub, which has camping facilities, hopes to create a true festival vibe for people from miles around.

Stage acts already lined up include hugely popular Abba tribute Abbarella, well-known Merseyside radio presenter and DJ Pete Price and Wirral-based covers band The Tone Junkies and Insanity Beach, who perform rock classics from Bon Jovi and Guns N’ Roses.

A full line up of nine acts, including more local bands and musicians, will be confirmed over the coming weeks.

Attractions will also include food and beer marquees, donkey rides, bouncy castles and fun fair games.

The Wrexham Road pub is set on the famous Sandstone Trail and campers can stay for one night or the weekend to enjoy a full festival experience and views of the Bickerton Hills.

Bickerton Poacher owner Laura Disley said: “Our weekly music nights have proved a big hit and we’ve made many contacts in the entertainment industry.

“Hitchfest will give festival-goers a chance to see some of the country’s best tribute acts and enjoy a wide range of family activities.

“It’s also an opportunity to showcase our camping facilities and beautiful countryside setting.

“We are working flat out to make Hitchfest another popular attraction on the Cheshire social calendar.”

The Bickerton Poacher hosts music every Friday night.

Some of the country’s best tribute acts have performed there paying homage to music greats such as Adele, Cilla Black, Rod Stewart and Neil Diamond.

Laura added: “The festival name was born out of a ‘just got hitched’ wedding function staged by one of the singers we know.

“Hitchfest gives us an opportunity to combine what we love doing most – organising a menu of great food and music.”

The new festival will also give a boost to worthy causes.

Since 2018 The Bickerton Poacher has helped raise thousands for Nantwich Lions at its bonfire night and fireworks event.

Hitchfest will support the Lions once again as well as St John’s Ambulance and women and girls health and wellbeing charity Motherwell Cheshire.

Tickets are £20 for adults and £7.50 for children under 15. Family tickets, admitting two adults and two children, are £50.

Weekend camping can be booked in advance online. Camping on the day will be on a first come, first served basis.

For more information and tickets go to www.ticketebo.co.uk/the-bickerton-poacher/hitchfest