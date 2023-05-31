Two Nantwich youngsters star in Matilda production in Stoke

Two Nantwich youngsters are playing starring roles in the Stage Productions show “Matilda – the Musical”.

Friends Eloise Tripp and Bella McKinney (pictured) are among the cast in the show which is performing at The Rep Theatre in Stoke-on-Trent up until Saturday June 3.

The show opened last night (May 30) to a sell out audience as the girls enjoyed a standing ovation at the end.

Eloise plays Matlilda and Bella stars as Lavender in the adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic tale.

Both girls, aged 10, are pupils at St Anne’s Primary in Nantwich.

A number of shows later this week are already sold out, with rave reviews being posted across social media.

Stage Productions Youth Theatre said: “The children are rising up. Join the revolt in this special family adaptation of the Olivier award-winning hit!”

One viewer said: “It was the opening night last night with a sell out with standing ovations. They were incredible.”

For more details on shows and ticket availability, visit Stage Productions