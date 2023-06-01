Operation Sceptre success as knives seized and arrests made

Cheshire Police say their Operation Sceptre targeting knife crime has been a success with a number of arrests made and knives seized.

Officers from across the county carried out sweep operations in parks and residential areas.

Two blades were recovered during 31 individual county-wide sweeps, and 77 stop searches were carried out under Operation Sceptre, with 10 knife-related arrests made.

And there were more than 180 bladed weapons voluntarily surrendered by members of the public to the 40 plus knife surrender bins in the region.

Cheshire has one of the lowest rates of knife crime nationally, with recent figures showing a 2.4% decrease in the 12 months to March 2023.

But the county has seen a recent rise in possession offences.

Superintendent Andy Blizard, the force’s Knife Crime Lead, said: “We have seen a significant rise in people possessing bladed weapons. This mentality of needing to carry a knife to feel safe is something that Operation Sceptre has played a significant part in challenging.

“At Cheshire Constabulary we have a structured prepare, protect pursue and prevent approach for tackling knife crime that involves working with our various partner agencies, including local authorities, third sector organisations, youth representatives and community groups.

“The national week of action has been an opportunity to showcase the hard work of our officers and the initiatives we deploy to tackle the use of knives and other weapons.”

John Dwyer, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, added: “Operation Sceptre provides an opportunity for agencies to come together to address the problem of knife crime, acting as a force for wider societal change.

“Knife crime isn’t something the police can tackle on their own, so the engagement between local policing teams, schools, community groups and businesses will make it even more achievable.”

This Operation Sceptre week has seen engagement from Cheshire community and partner organisations.

In Crewe, where the Knife Angel sculpture has been on display, officers worked alongside the Safer Cheshire East Partnership and the CrimeBeat charity in providing a programme of activities during the Angel’s residency in the town.

The Perception Theatre Company has visited several schools and colleges to deliver productions of an original knife crime-centred production written in partnership with constabulary.

Students from Cheshire College designed artwork for public buildings to promote the Angel’s message of non-violence.

And Crewe LPU has partnered with KnifeSavers organisation and acquired funding to rollout ambulance-grade Bleed Control Kits to establishments across the town.

Sgt Steve Tandy of Crewe Local Police Unit, said: “There has been no better time to highlight the outstanding efforts from our officers in keeping knife-related incidents across our region low.

“The recent securing of funding to distribute of these several game-changing Bleed Kits to several organisations across Crewe, we can limit the number of any potential fatalities or life changing injuries at the hands of knife crime.”

To report any type of crime involving knives and weapons call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Information can also be passed to the force online via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries

Anyone who knows someone that carries a knife can report it to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.