16 hours ago
Police warning after distraction thefts in Nantwich and other towns
18 hours ago
Crewe and Nantwich could be powered by geothermal plant
19 hours ago
Cheshire East faces £319,000 bill for “public interest” report
1 day ago
Operation Sceptre success as knives seized and arrests made
5 days ago
Labour councillor to stand for Crewe & Nantwich MP candidacy
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Police warning after distraction thefts in Nantwich and other towns

in Crime / Incident / News June 2, 2023
mobile phone - thefts

Police are warning residents to remain vigilant following reports of distraction thefts across the county, including in Nantwich.

Officers have been called to five separate incidents where people have been targeted by distraction thieves who have stolen mobile phones.

The crimes happened between May 17 and May 31 in Nantwich, Wilmslow, Marton and Warrington.

In each case the suspect entered a shop or café and approached the victims holding a sheet of A4 paper or a map.

They have then distracted the victims with the paper or map while stealing their mobile phones.

The suspects in each of the thefts were male in all incidents except in Marton where the suspect was a woman.

DI Chris Morris said: “Enquiries into these incidents are currently ongoing and I’d ask anyone with any information to get in touch.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to advise you to be vigilant.

“Always ensure that your mobile is kept out of sight and if you are approached by a stranger in unusual circumstances, do not engage with them, particularly if they ask for directions or change.

“Be firm with them, walk away, and report any suspicious activity to the police.”

Anyone who sees suspicious activity or has any information should contact Cheshire Police on 101.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.