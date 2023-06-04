14 hours ago
Nantwich florist scoops silver medal at Chelsea Flower Show
2 days ago
Planning backlog “slowly reducing” says Cheshire East Council
3 days ago
Police warning after distraction thefts in Nantwich and other towns
3 days ago
Crewe and Nantwich could be powered by geothermal plant
3 days ago
Cheshire East faces £319,000 bill for “public interest” report
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich florist scoops silver medal at Chelsea Flower Show

in Environment / Human Interest / News June 4, 2023
Medal - Yellow Brick Road, RHS Chelsea 2023 SET UP (1)

A Nantwich florist was part of a team who scooped a Silver Medal for their creation at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Jacqui Owen helped create the unique “yellow brick road” garden, inspired by the Wizard of Oz story.

She worked alongside alongside Helen Chambers from Evolve Flowers Ltd in Lincolnshire to design a floral installation above a garden in the floral pavilion exhibiting at RHS Chelsea flower show.

Jacqui, who runs Jacqui O company, said: “I was thrilled to receive my first silver medal from Chelsea as part of the collaboration.

“It’ll be placed with much pride next to my gold medal from RHS Tatton Park Flower Show, from when I was part of the NAFAS Cheshire Area team back in 2017!”

The garden aims to celebrate sustainability and community, whether growing, supplying or designing across the horticultural disciplines.

It highlighted the importance of caring for the planet, especially in light of climate change and the threats it poses.

Yellow Brick Road, RHS Chelsea 2023 - silver medal

Jacqui added: “In the horticultural industry, we believe that looking after our planet and people is all our ‘blooming responsibility’, and it’s our duty to be the keepers of natural beauty as we are dependent on the earth for our profession.

“Our exhibit was a unique interpretation of the fantastic Wizard of Oz film.

“The eye-catching yellow Achillea – the star of the show, as seen on the BBC Chelsea Flower show coverage – formed the iconic yellow brick road.”

Helen Chambers added: “It’s made from trees, is 100% compostable and, once placed in the ground, should biodegrade in around 3 months. We thought about every detail.

“Our innovative and creative garden really engaged the public: people stopped, smiled, took photographs and questioned us.

“It made them think twice about the growing process and what’s actually possible – no, tulips can’t be grown upside down – one of the most frequently asked questions!”

“People were inspired and questioned how this design could be adapted from a wedding ceremony arch or alternatively, a corporate award backdrop.”

Yellow Brick Road, RHS Chelsea 2023 - silver medal

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.