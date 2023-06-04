Nantwich florist scoops silver medal at Chelsea Flower Show

A Nantwich florist was part of a team who scooped a Silver Medal for their creation at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Jacqui Owen helped create the unique “yellow brick road” garden, inspired by the Wizard of Oz story.

She worked alongside alongside Helen Chambers from Evolve Flowers Ltd in Lincolnshire to design a floral installation above a garden in the floral pavilion exhibiting at RHS Chelsea flower show.

Jacqui, who runs Jacqui O company, said: “I was thrilled to receive my first silver medal from Chelsea as part of the collaboration.

“It’ll be placed with much pride next to my gold medal from RHS Tatton Park Flower Show, from when I was part of the NAFAS Cheshire Area team back in 2017!”

The garden aims to celebrate sustainability and community, whether growing, supplying or designing across the horticultural disciplines.

It highlighted the importance of caring for the planet, especially in light of climate change and the threats it poses.

Jacqui added: “In the horticultural industry, we believe that looking after our planet and people is all our ‘blooming responsibility’, and it’s our duty to be the keepers of natural beauty as we are dependent on the earth for our profession.

“Our exhibit was a unique interpretation of the fantastic Wizard of Oz film.

“The eye-catching yellow Achillea – the star of the show, as seen on the BBC Chelsea Flower show coverage – formed the iconic yellow brick road.”

Helen Chambers added: “It’s made from trees, is 100% compostable and, once placed in the ground, should biodegrade in around 3 months. We thought about every detail.

“Our innovative and creative garden really engaged the public: people stopped, smiled, took photographs and questioned us.

“It made them think twice about the growing process and what’s actually possible – no, tulips can’t be grown upside down – one of the most frequently asked questions!”

“People were inspired and questioned how this design could be adapted from a wedding ceremony arch or alternatively, a corporate award backdrop.”