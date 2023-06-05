Everybody Health and Leisure to deliver Sport England programme

Everybody Health and Leisure in Cheshire East is one of 10 trusts across the country chosen to deliver a new Sport England volunteering programme.

It’s part of phase 2 of the Active Kindness project, which is being spearheaded by Community Leisure UK (CLUK) and the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO).

It aims to make a difference to volunteers across the country, and is offering the new role of “Community Connector” in the Crewe and Nantwich area.

Lee Malkin (pictured) is a Sports Development Manager at Everybody Health and Leisure.

He said: “This is a great project to be a part of, it is helping us to launch the new volunteer role, Community Connectors.

“Volunteering has many benefits. However, the key benefits of this role are the social and physical elements.

“The Community Connector role is looking to help reduce social isolation of people within our community, but will also reduce isolation for the volunteer themselves, as our sport and activity sessions focus around being social and fun.”

Everybody’s new Community Connector Volunteer will help people to socialise and encourage people to become more active.

They are now looking for volunteers who can actively encourage, motivate and support participants attending sport and activity sessions.

Sue Whiteley, an Everybody Volunteer, said: “I got so much out of walking netball that I wanted to give something back.

“It means that being a volunteer I can, through example, encourage other people to consider volunteering.”

Everybody have recorded 46,071 volunteer hours – 92% towards their ambitious target of reaching 50k volunteer hours by the end of March 2024.

Current Everybody Volunteer Ian Towers added: “Volunteering makes me feel good.

“It’s not just helping people, it helps me to. I am retired, I have the time to do it and it is something positive I can do with my time.”

Everybody Health and Leisure has a volunteer programme which supports 70 volunteers.

They deliver activities including swimming lessons, walks leaders, helping in their Taste for Life café, supporting disability and inclusion activities and getting involved with holiday programmes.

Christine Percival, another Volunteer at Everybody, added: “My favourite part of Volunteering is meeting people, listening to them and encouraging them to get involved.

“It’s the best way to spend some spare time because the more you give the more you get back!”

If you would like to get involved as a volunteer with Everybody, visit www.everybody.org.uk/about/volunteer-opportunities/