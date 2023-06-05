Nantwich CC 1st team form returns with league and T20 victories

Mitchell Spencer and Phil Stockton were amongst the wickets as Nantwich Cricket Club’s resurgence in form continued.

Spencer (pictured) and Stockton claimed four apiece as Alderley Edge were rolled over for 100 at Whitehouse Lane on Saturday.

Jason Foulkes chipped in with 2-38 as skipper Ray Doyle’s decision to put the visitors into bat paid dividends.

Although openers Jake Pearson and Chris Simpson went cheaply, Nantwich cruised to a six-wicket win in the Cheshire County Cricket League clash, thanks mainly to a 52 from Marcus Stables and an unbeaten 27 from Luke Robinson.

That knock from Robinson continued his purple patch with the bat, having blasted a 37-ball 94 in the Dabbers’ T20 Cup victory over Bollington CC.

Harjivan Dhinsay (27), Doyle (30) and Spencer Byatt (26no) all made contributions as Nantwich set Bollington 212 to win.

Keegan Fortune’s unbeaten 59 was the centrepiece of a spirited Bollington reply but they came up 74 runs shy.

Nantwich will now face Oulton Park in the knockout stages later this month.

While the 1st team have regained some momentum, the 2nds’ struggles continue as they lost a tight game at Toft.

Ben Mogg won the toss and elected to bat and Dhinsay (30), Ben Wright (71) and Adam Simpson (35) were among the runs as the visitors made 214-8 from their 50 overs.

But although skipper Mogg took four wickets and Harry Newton three, the home side got home with two wickets and two balls to spare.

The Saturday 3rds were also beaten on their visit to Audlem.

Callum Pearson (30), Jacob Hall (29), Nick Bentley (25) and Sam Williams (31) all chipped in useful runs but the visitors were bowled out for 160 and a half-century from Richard Wilson and 42 from Dan Butler saw Audlem home with five wickets to spare.

The Sunday 3rds did no better even though Callum Pearson made 93 and Umar Shafiq Malik 54 against Stockport Georgians, who knocked off a target of 170 with six wickets and 7.4 overs to spare.

With the weather still set fair, it should be another cracking couple of days’ cricket at Whitehouse Lane this weekend.

While the 1sts travel to Toft on Saturday, the 2nds entertain Lindow (midday start) before the 1sts take centre stage at Whitehouse Lane with a Cheshire Cup tie against Grappenhall CC (1pm start).

The Saturday 3rds are at home to Cheadle CC at Weston on Saturday and the Sunday 3rds will also be at Weston when they entertain Sale.

All spectators are very welcome at both venues.

