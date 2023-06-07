Author Kate Mosse to give talk in Nantwich

Author Kate Mosse will be in Nantwich on Thursday July 20 to talk about her previous novels, her life and latest work ‘The Ghost Ship’, writes Jonathan White.

Mosse is an award-winning novelist, playwright, essayist and non-fiction writer.

Her ten novels and short-story collections, include The Joubert Family Chronicles (The Burning Chambers, The City of Tears and now The Ghost Ship), as well as the multi-million selling Languedoc Trilogy (Labyrinth, Sepulchre and Citadel), and number one bestselling Gothic fiction The Winter Ghosts and The Taxidermist’s Daughter.

The Burning Chambers and The City of Tears have together sold over 400,000 copies.

Her highly acclaimed non-fiction includes An Extra Pair of Hands and Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries: How Women (Also) Built the World.

Celebrating the lives of extraordinary, brilliant, trail-blazing and heroic women from history whose names deserve to be better known, Warrior Queens is the inspiration for Kate’s one-woman show which has been touring UK venues in 2023.

The event will take place at Malbank School on Welsh Row in Nantwich. Doors open at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.

Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge staff member Kathryn Rush will interview Kate for and there will be a book signing at the end.

Tickets are £20 which includes a copy of ‘The Ghost Ship’ and a complimentary drink.

Denise Lawson, Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, said: “We are really excited to host Kate Mosse and hope to fill Malbank school with fans of her books.”

To reserve a ticket call 01270 611665, email [email protected] or visit Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge at 46 High Street in Nantwich.

For further information relating to Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, visit https://www.nantwichbookshop.co.uk/ and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NantwichBookshop