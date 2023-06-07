BMX bike fans gather in South Cheshire for annual social ride

Old school BMX bike fans from around the UK converged on South Cheshire for a social ride, writes Jonathan White.

BMXers gathered for breakfast at Crewe Truck Stop Café off Weston Road, near Crewe railway station, for the annual ‘Crewe and Cheshire old school ride out’ event, organised by the ‘Crewe and Cheshire old school BMX club’.

They rode from the Cafe to stop for liquid refreshment at The Raven on Brookhouse Drive, The Woodside on Valley Road in Wistaston, and The Rising Sun Inn on Middlewich Road, Wistaston.

Participants followed the Crewe-Nantwich Greenway cycleway to the Shanaze Reade BMX track on Victoria Avenue for a best BMX bike competition and children’s BMX race.

The ride finished in the evening with a return to The Raven.

They rode racing and freestyle vintage BMX bikes from the 1980s as well as modern BMX bikes.

BMX brands represented included Diamond Back, Dyno, Falcon, Giant, GT, Haro, Hutch, Mongoose, Raleigh, Redline, Robinson, Schwinn, and Skyway. Size of bikes ranged from a child’s 12-inch wheeler to a 29-inch wheel cruiser.

Star bike was a ‘Raleigh Vektar’, the world’s first computer bike, launched in 1985.

Equipped with ‘microchip technology’ the rider could see how fast they were going, how far they had gone and how long they had been riding for at the touch of a button!

The event was open to all, and bikers ranged in age from children to adults. There were participants from Crewe along with visitors from further afield.

‘Crewe and Cheshire old school ride out’ was once again expertly organised by John Collins from Crewe.

For further information relating to the ‘Crewe and Cheshire old school BMX club’ search Crewe and Cheshire old school BMX club on Facebook, or visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1145537948806438

(pic by John Collins)