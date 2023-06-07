Scooter fans rev-up to Festival in Nantwich

The 2nd annual ‘Nantwich Scooter Festival’ took place in Nantwich town centre on Sunday, writes Jonathan White.

Hundreds of scooter owners from Nantwich and all over England and north Wales converged on the town.

Makes of scooter on show included Lambretta, Piaggio, Vespa and Royal Alloy.

There were food stalls; spares and parts stalls offering memorabilia, records, clothing, original artworks, patches, and stickers.

There was live music from The Rics at Nantwich Club, and a custom show at The White Horse with prizes for best Lambretta, best Vespa, best other, best rusto, best chop, best custom and best in show with trophies sponsored by Brimstone UXO.

The Festival was organised by the South Cheshire Scooter Alliance, made up of individual scooter clubs in Cheshire: Nantwich Dabbers Scooter Club, Crewe Kings Scooter Club, Northwich Omega Squad Scooter Club and Cheshire Old Boys Scooter Club.

Dabbers Scooter Club meet at The Railway Hotel on the first Tuesday of every month at 7.30pm.

All are welcome. For further information search Dabbers Scooter Club on Facebook.