1 day ago
Man injured in Crewe town centre crane incident
1 day ago
CCTV has “saved lives” in Nantwich, says control centre boss
2 days ago
Nantwich CC 1st team form returns with league and T20 victories
2 days ago
Chance Changing Lives charity awarded £161,000 lottery funds
2 days ago
Plan to convert Wybunbury Post Office REFUSED by Cheshire East
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Scooter fans rev-up to Festival in Nantwich

in Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews June 7, 2023
Scooters on display outside St Mary's Church Nantwich (1) (1)

The 2nd annual ‘Nantwich Scooter Festival’ took place in Nantwich town centre on Sunday, writes Jonathan White.

Hundreds of scooter owners from Nantwich and all over England and north Wales converged on the town.

Makes of scooter on show included Lambretta, Piaggio, Vespa and Royal Alloy.

There were food stalls; spares and parts stalls offering memorabilia, records, clothing, original artworks, patches, and stickers.

There was live music from The Rics at Nantwich Club, and a custom show at The White Horse with prizes for best Lambretta, best Vespa, best other, best rusto, best chop, best custom and best in show with trophies sponsored by Brimstone UXO.

The Festival was organised by the South Cheshire Scooter Alliance, made up of individual scooter clubs in Cheshire: Nantwich Dabbers Scooter Club, Crewe Kings Scooter Club, Northwich Omega Squad Scooter Club and Cheshire Old Boys Scooter Club.

Dabbers Scooter Club meet at The Railway Hotel on the first Tuesday of every month at 7.30pm.

All are welcome. For further information search Dabbers Scooter Club on Facebook.

Scooters on display outside St Mary's Church Nantwich (2) (1) South Cheshire Scooter Alliance flag (1)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.