Armed Forces Day weekend set for Queens Park in Crewe

Cheshire East Council is supporting the armed forces community at a two-day event at Queens Park in Crewe on June 24-25.

The weekend will feature memorabilia, military vehicle and Army displays, recruitment support, a fun fair and refreshments and food stalls.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of the environment and communities committee, said: “I would like to encourage our residents to come along and enjoy this free, family friendly event.

“Supporting the Armed Forces community is a priority for the council and events such as this go a long way to providing a much-valued morale boost for the troops and their families.”

Cllr Ashley Farrall, armed forces champion, said: “Armed Forces Day is a chance to show your support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to service families, veterans, cadets, and the wider military community across the borough.

“There are other events and many ways for residents, communities and local organisations across the borough to get involved.”

The weekend at Queens Park will run from 10am to 6pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

More information can be found at: www.armedforcesday.org.uk