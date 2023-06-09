Megawalk to Nantwich raises thousands for cancer charity

A Nantwich Town coach has complete a mega walking challenge to help raise funds for The Christie, writes Jonathan White.

Ryan Jones, 29, first team coach for Nantwich Town Ladies Ladies, was joined by his brother-in-law Michael Brown for the challenge.

Ryan and Michael started their epic non-stop walk from Ludlow Castle in Shropshire, on a promontory overlooking the River Teme, on Saturday June 3 at 1pm and finished the next day at Nantwich Town FC’s Swansway Stadium at 11.30am.

They walked 59 miles in less than 24 hours in some of the hottest temperatures of the year.

Ryan and Michael arrived at the Swansway Stadium to be met by dozens of friends and supporters.

He chose to start the walk at Ludlow as his family have had several staycations in the town and local area, so it was a place that resonated with him.

Their route stuck to country roads and canal paths and passed through picturesque areas of the Shropshire and Cheshire countryside.

Ryan chose to raise money for The Christie, as his dad, Allan, has been undergoing cancer treatment at their cancer hospital.

Michael joined Ryan on the walk to aid the fundraising and because his wife, Deborah Brown (Ryan’s sister), has also been treated at The Christie.

Ryan said: “From the bottom of my heart, I just want to say thank you to everyone.

“A silly little idea I had after a few too many beers has grown into an unbelievable fundraising effort for Christie’s, and we’ve reached a figure I never thought would be possible.

“The response we’ve had has blown me away, friends I haven’t spoken to in years, people I’ve never met, everyone has come together to support such a wonderful cause, and it’s shown my dad how loved he is – which for me is the best thing of all.

“The walk was hard, a lot harder than I thought and there were times where we doubted ourselves, but the donations and messages kept us going and we’re truly humbled to be surrounded by such unbelievable friends and family.

“Next year I’m doing a bake sale instead though!”

Ryan also organised a special charity football match in late-May at the Swansway Stadium for The Christie.

The match saw a ‘Ryan’s XI’ play against local league team Nantwich Pirates.

Ryan’s XI featured some familiar first team Nantwich Town FC players including Sean Cooke and Caspar Hughes.

The walk and football match have raised nearly £3,000 of much needed funds for The Christie.

Ryan is still accepting donations for the fundraising walk.

To donate, visit his JustGiving page via, https://www.justgiving.com/page/ryan-jones-1680879541025