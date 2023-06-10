Agronomic expert to speak at Digital Debrief in Nantwich

Renowned agronomic expert and qualified consultant Dr Paul Challinor will be the keynote speaker at the next Digital Debrief event on July 20 at The Crown Hotel in Nantwich.

The founder and director of May Barn Consultancy holds broad experience in intensive vegetable, fruit, flower and pharmaceutical crop production systems, with specialist knowledge of vertical farming, controlled environments, hydroponics and substrate culture.

Vertical farming is a method of growing crops indoors using stacked layers or shelves.

It is based on the idea of maximizing the use of limited space in urban areas, reducing transportation costs and carbon emissions, and increasing the availability of fresh produce.

It has the potential to revolutionise the way we grow and consume food.

Paul is also a co-founder of Cheshire Botanicals who use on-site vertical farming technology to grow herbs and botanicals such as lemon thyme and lavender, which contribute to gin recipe development.

Packed with flavour and uniquely balanced, their first London dry Nantwich Gin is a deliciously-distinctive spirit to be enjoyed all year round.

To register for the talk and learn more about vertical farming and sample some Nantwich Gin, visit https://rareearthdigital.com/digital-debrief/